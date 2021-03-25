March 25, 2021
Poshan
World Cup Qualifier: Germany Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Iceland Clash

An unnamed player has started isolating after returning a positive coronavirus test, the German Football Association has confirmed

Omnisport 25 March 2021
German players stand in an empty stadium during a team practice session ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier match against Iceland
Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
outlookindia.com
2021-03-25T19:36:30+05:30

A Germany player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash with Iceland on Thursday. (More Football News)

The individual - whose identity has not been revealed - did not have any symptoms and was immediately sent into isolation, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed. 

Germany's bid to reach the 2022 World Cup kicks off against Iceland in Duisburg, followed by clashes with Romania and North Macedonia on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.  

A statement from the DFB read: "The strict hygiene concept of the DFB is aimed at avoiding category 1 contacts. The measures that are being implemented include the permanent wearing of FFP2 masks, except when eating at the table.  

"[Also] Staying in closed rooms in fixed, narrow time windows, keeping a distance in all functional rooms in the hotel, using two team buses and several vans for trips to the training ground, as well as close-knit testing.

"Since the meeting of the national team on Monday, two PCR and one antigen rapid tests have taken place in the team hotel." 

National team director Oliver Bierhoff added: "Of course, this news is bitter so shortly before the game – for the coach and the entire team. 

"But we are confident that this will remain the case, as we have taken all hygiene measures so far and have been very disciplined. Of course, we will implement all the requirements of the authorities."

