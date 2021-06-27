WI Vs SA, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies-South Africa Cricket Match

West Indies will look to take a 2-0 lead when they take on South Africa in the second match of their five-match T20 International series tonight St George's. The two teams are taking the field barely 24 hours after the first match, which witnessed the Windies produce a stunning run-chase. (More Cricket News)

After restricting the Proteas to 160/6, the Windies took just 15 overs and four batsmen to chase down the target. Andre Fletcher (30 off 19) and Evin Lewis (71 off 35) added 85 runs in seven overs, then Chris Gayle (32 off 24) and fit-again Andre Russell (23 off 12) completed the task. Together, they clobbered 15 sixes and nine fours in a brutal display of power hitting.

For the visitors, Quinton de Kock (37 off 24) and Rassie van der Dussen (56 not out off 38) looked in good touch, but they will always need a big total to beat this all-star Windies batting line-up. Also, their bowlers need to produce the goods. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi all struggled in the first match.

In contrast, the Windies attack looked organised even in the presence of rookie bowlers like Kevin Sinclair and Obed McCoy. Veterans Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo operated to their strengths.

Head-to-head: The win helped the Windies close the gap to 6-5 in 11 meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I match between West Indies and South Africa

Date: June 27 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST/02:00 PM local

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Playing XIs in the first T20I. Expect both the teams to stick to the same XIs.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

