When Thala Met Thalpathy: Pictures Of Meeting Between CSK Skipper Dhoni and Actor Vijay Go Viral

Actor Vijay and former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s surprise meeting in Chennai on Thursday, has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the two met each other at the Gokulam studios in Chennai. While Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Beast’, Dhoni was in the studio to shoot for a commercial.

It was Dhoni, who went and met the actor after the Chennai Superkings' skipper was informed that the popular actor is in the same studio. Both celebrities were seen talking to each other in the vanity van.

The pictures of their meeting, and a video clip in which the actor was seeing off the star cricketer after a handshake went viral as well in the social media which was shared by many.

No one can match the Craze of this two MenðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ #MSDhoni #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/OKz3OqDPfE — Pmw Studios (@PmwStudios) August 12, 2021

Dhoni, called 'Thala,' (captain or leader) by the fans of Chennai Super Kings arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Capital on Tuesday ahead of the departure of a group of team’s players to the UAE. Dubai would host the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021, next month.

Chennai Super King's twitter handle too shared a picture of the duo meeting. Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of 'Beast', too, couldn’t resist from posting the photo of the two celebrities.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

