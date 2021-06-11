June 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic French Open Semi-finals Live In India

When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic French Open Semi-finals Live In India

Check out match details, head-to-head record and stats of French Open semifinal clash between Nadal and Djokovic here

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:02 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic French Open Semi-finals Live In India
The semifinal will be their 58th matchup, more than any other two men in the sport's professional era; Novak Djokovic leads 29-28.
File Photo
When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic French Open Semi-finals Live In India
outlookindia.com
2021-06-11T09:02:57+05:30

Something rare happened during Rafael Nadal and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman quarterfinals match. Schwartzman became the first player to take a set against the 13-time champion this year.  (More Sports News)

Nadal's personal best of consecutive sets won is 38, from 2016-18 at Roland Garros. The men’s Grand Slam record is held by Bjorn Borg, with 41 consecutive sets won at the French Open.

Nadal managed to get hold of the proceedings and enter the last four. World No 1 Novak Djokovic also endured a nervy night before closing off the match against No 9 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5, on Wednesday night.

Up against each other both tennis stalwarts have much to lose in their semi-finals clash. Nadal is chasing a record 14th French Open title and is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament.

"We know each other well," the third-seeded Nadal said,  "Everybody knows that in these kind of matches, anything can happen."

"I'm confident. I believe I can win," Djokovic said.

Nadal-Djokovic In Numbers

~ Nadal is in pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and what would be a 14th in Paris alone — remained very much intact, however.

~ Nadal has reached his 14th semifinal in Paris, while for Djokovic it will be his 11th.

~ It's Djokovic's 40th time in the final four at any major, while for Nadal its 35th.

~ Nadal and Roger Federer share the men's mark of 20 Grand Slam titles; Djokovic is at 18.

~ The semifinal will be the superstar duo's 58th matchup, more than any other two men in the sport's professional era;

~ Djokovic leads 29-28.

~ But Nadal is ahead 10-6 in Slam meetings, 7-1 at the French Open.


Road To Semifinals

Nadal’s Road to Last Four

Round 1 - beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7(7)-6(3)

Round 2 –beat Richard Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2

Round 3 - beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Round 4 - beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Quarter-finals - beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Djokovic’s Road to Last Four

Round 1 –beat Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Round 2 –beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Round 3 - beat RiÄÂÂÂÂardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Round 4 - beat Lorenzo Musetti 6(7)-7(9), 6(2)-7(7), 6-1, 6-0, 6-4

Quarter-finals -  beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6(5)-7(7), 7-5


Match Details

Match: Rafael Nadal- Novak Djokovic

Venue: Philippe-Chatrier Stadium, Paris

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Telecast and Live Streaming

The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2021 semi-final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

Live streaming of the French Open in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Brisbane Set To Be Named 2032 Olympics Host Next Month

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Paris French Open Roland Garros Tennis Live streaming ATP ATP World Tour Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos