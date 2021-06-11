When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic French Open Semi-finals Live In India

Something rare happened during Rafael Nadal and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman quarterfinals match. Schwartzman became the first player to take a set against the 13-time champion this year. (More Sports News)



Nadal's personal best of consecutive sets won is 38, from 2016-18 at Roland Garros. The men’s Grand Slam record is held by Bjorn Borg, with 41 consecutive sets won at the French Open.



Nadal managed to get hold of the proceedings and enter the last four. World No 1 Novak Djokovic also endured a nervy night before closing off the match against No 9 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5, on Wednesday night.



Up against each other both tennis stalwarts have much to lose in their semi-finals clash. Nadal is chasing a record 14th French Open title and is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament.



"We know each other well," the third-seeded Nadal said, "Everybody knows that in these kind of matches, anything can happen."



"I'm confident. I believe I can win," Djokovic said.



Nadal-Djokovic In Numbers



~ Nadal is in pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and what would be a 14th in Paris alone — remained very much intact, however.



~ Nadal has reached his 14th semifinal in Paris, while for Djokovic it will be his 11th.



~ It's Djokovic's 40th time in the final four at any major, while for Nadal its 35th.



~ Nadal and Roger Federer share the men's mark of 20 Grand Slam titles; Djokovic is at 18.



~ The semifinal will be the superstar duo's 58th matchup, more than any other two men in the sport's professional era;



~ Djokovic leads 29-28.



~ But Nadal is ahead 10-6 in Slam meetings, 7-1 at the French Open.





Road To Semifinals



Nadal’s Road to Last Four



Round 1 - beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7(7)-6(3)



Round 2 –beat Richard Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2



Round 3 - beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3



Round 4 - beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3, 6-3



Quarter-finals - beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0



Djokovic’s Road to Last Four



Round 1 –beat Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2



Round 2 –beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4



Round 3 - beat RiÄÂÂÂÂardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1



Round 4 - beat Lorenzo Musetti 6(7)-7(9), 6(2)-7(7), 6-1, 6-0, 6-4



Quarter-finals - beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6(5)-7(7), 7-5





Match Details



Match: Rafael Nadal- Novak Djokovic



Venue: Philippe-Chatrier Stadium, Paris



Time: 9:00 PM IST



Telecast and Live Streaming



The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2021 semi-final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.



Live streaming of the French Open in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

