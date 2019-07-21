What Should Be India's Starting XI Against West Indies In Their First T20I Cricket Match At Florida?

With India set to begin their West Indies series with a couple of T20Is, there could be a few changes in the starting XI for the 2011 Cricket World Cup winners. Earlier, rumors were churning that we could see Kohli being rested, but now with the CoA taking up a serious evaluation of the squad, the captain could don the national colors in Florida on August 3.

There is a high possibility that the much-talented Manish Pandey could be included in the squad. He recently scored a century against West Indies A in Antigua, as India A defeated their opponents by 148 runs in an ODI clash.

Although fatigued, Rohit Sharma might be traveling with the squad, and could have an important role. The swashbuckling batsman was India's main run-getter in the concluded World Cup. Kohli is expected to lead the team from upfront.

The selectors could give Shreyas Iyer a chance at the number four spot. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been criticized lately for failing to find a proper number four batsman in the World Cup. Against West Indies A, Iyer has a 77-run knock in the first game, while a 47 in the third game.

Rishabh Pant is expected to don the wicketkeeping role, with MS Dhoni set to sit out and rest back home. It is highly probable that Dhoni won't retire, but will continue and groom Pant. Pant played in the World Cup after replacing an injured Shikhar Dhawan.

Mayank Agarwal, who travelled to England and Wales, after an injury to Vijay Shankar but didn't play a single match, could get a chance in the T20I matches.

In the bowling lineup, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the senior-most, with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed to also join.

Keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind, the selectors will be aiming to pick the players who can seriously be a part of the showpiece event.

(Mayank Agarwal wasn't included in the T20I squad).