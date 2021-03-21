West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch the Match - Full Squads

West Indies will like extend their dominance over Sri Lanka in the two-match Test Series starting at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, at 7:30PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Hosts West Indies will be led by their newly appointed full-time captain Kraigg Brathwaite in his first series incharge at home.

Sri Lanka are coming into this two match series on the back of poor-run. Their form in the longest format of the game has been a concern. So much so that it has sparked a debate in the small island nation with fans and officials seeking system overhaul to arrest the slide.

Since 2015, Sri Lanka has won just 19 and lost 31 of the 57 test matches it has contested. Sri Lanka has managed to win just one out of the last nine Test matches that they have played.

The wicket is likely o favour bowlers and it will be a Test for Sri Lanka to bounce back after losing T20 and ODI series.

All About the West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match

Match: 1st Test West Indies Vs Sri Lanka

Date: March 21 to March 25

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Telecast: As of now there is no availability of live telecast of the match but fans can catch the action on FanCode App which will live stream the match in India.

Likely XIs

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph

Squads:

West Indies full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers , Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka full squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya, PWH de Silva

