June 21, 2021
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: A Mountain To Climb For Windies

Catch Day 4 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa, being played at Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June 2021
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: A Mountain To Climb For Windies
South Africa set a target of 324 runs for the West Indies.
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: A Mountain To Climb For Windies
2021-06-21T18:05:03+05:30

West Indies produced a brilliant bowling display on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa to keep the match alive at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia. In reply to South Africa's first innings total of 298 runs, the Windies could manage only 149. Then, Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers took four and three wickets each to dismiss the Proteas for 174 in the second essay, thus setting a target of 324 runs. Rassie van der Dussen top-scored for the visitors, with an unbeaten 54. Kagiso Rabada scored crucial 40 runs. At the close of play, the Windies were 15/0 with Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on nine and five respectively. South Africa won the first Test at the same venue by an innings and 63 runs. Catch Day 4 updates and live cricket scores of the WI vs SA match here:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News Day 3 Report

