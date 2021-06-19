West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Target Big First Innings Total

Intermittent rain and bad light forced an early end to the opening day's play of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday. The Windies, who lost the first Test inside three days, got off to a brilliant start by removing three wickets inside the 18th over. But rival captain Dean Elgar and the hero of the last match, Quinton de Kock hit fifties as the Proteas ended the day on 218/5 in 82 overs. For the Windies, Shannon Gabriel got a brace, while Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers got one wicket each. Catch Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa:

