June 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Target Big First Innings Total

West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Target Big First Innings Total

Catch Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa, being played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Target Big First Innings Total
Quinton de Kock once again played a crucial knock for South Africa.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)
West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Target Big First Innings Total
outlookindia.com
2021-06-19T19:00:51+05:30

Intermittent rain and bad light forced an early end to the opening day's play of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday. The Windies, who lost the first Test inside three days, got off to a brilliant start by removing three wickets inside the 18th over. But rival captain Dean Elgar and the hero of the last match, Quinton de Kock hit fifties as the Proteas ended the day on 218/5 in 82 overs. For the Windies, Shannon Gabriel got a brace, while Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers got one wicket each. Catch Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies and South Africa:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News Day 1 Report

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Japan Imposes 'Unfair And Discriminatory' Regulations On India, Leaves IOA Fuming

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dean Elgar Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada Kraigg Brathwaite Kemar Roach Cricket West Indies Cricket Team South Africa national cricket team Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Dettol

Outlook Videos