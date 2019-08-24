﻿
West Indies Vs India: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian To Register 50 Test Wickets

India's Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo in the 30th over of the West Indies innings to register his 50th Test wicket.

ANI 24 August 2019
West Indies Vs India: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian To Register 50 Test Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has gone past Ventakesh Prasad and Mohammad Shami. Both Prasad and Shami had reached the milestone in 13 Test matches.
West Indies Vs India: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian To Register 50 Test Wickets
2019-08-24T11:39:37+0530

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 Test wickets, during the Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match Vs West Indies at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo in the 30th over of the Windies innings to register his 50th Test wicket. He had Bravo plum in front and as a result, the left-hander was adjudged leg-before wicket (LBW).

The 25-year-old recorded 50 Test wickets in his 11th match for the team in the longest format of the game.

The pacer has gone past Ventakesh Prasad and Mohammad Shami. Both Prasad and Shami had reached the milestone in 13 Test matches.

On day two of the first Test, India managed to post 297 runs on the board as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 58 runs and was involved in a 60-run stand with Ishant Sharma.

India displayed a clinical performance with the ball in hand as they reduced Windies to 189/8 in the first innings.

Ishant scalped five wickets as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach.

West Indies will resume day three at 189/8, still 108 runs behind India.

