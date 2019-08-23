﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua

Ajinkya Rahane struck a half-century as India (IND) recovered from 25/3 to 203/6 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies (WI) at North Sound, Antigua. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua
Ajinkya Rahane scored 81 before falling to Shannon Gabriel on Day 1 of the first Test between West Indies and India at North Sound, Antigua on Thursday (August 22).
AP
Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua
outlookindia.com
2019-08-23T18:34:21+0530

Kemar Roach (three wickets) and Shannon Gabriel (two) got West Indies off to a promising start on a rain-affected Day 1 of the first Test against India before Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a half-century at North Sound, Antigua. Rahane made a patient 81 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to rescue the top-ranked side, who left out spinner R Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma. Opener KL Rahul chipped in with 44 on a day in which only 68.5 overs were possible due to rain. A win here will be the 27th for Virat Kohli as India’s Test skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor MS Dhoni. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajinkya Rahane Virat Kohli Kemar Roach Antigua India national cricket team West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 Cricket Sports
Next Story : Enhanced Surcharge On FPIs Removed: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters