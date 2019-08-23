Kemar Roach (three wickets) and Shannon Gabriel (two) got West Indies off to a promising start on a rain-affected Day 1 of the first Test against India before Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a half-century at North Sound, Antigua. Rahane made a patient 81 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to rescue the top-ranked side, who left out spinner R Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma. Opener KL Rahul chipped in with 44 on a day in which only 68.5 overs were possible due to rain. A win here will be the 27th for Virat Kohli as India’s Test skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor MS Dhoni. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)
Home » Website » Sports » Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua
Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua
Ajinkya Rahane struck a half-century as India (IND) recovered from 25/3 to 203/6 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies (WI) at North Sound, Antigua. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test here
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Enhanced Surcharge On FPIs Removed: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
- Live Updates: BS-IV Vehicles Bought Till March 2020 To Stay Operational, Says Finance Minister
- Death By Debt: Indian Businesses Are Devastated, Tax Terror Adds To Woes
- No Less Than A Virat Kohli, True Stories Of 15 Indian Sportspersons Who Defied Death To Win Hearts
- New India Will Not Allow Loot Of Money: PM Modi To Indian Diaspora In France
- Kashmiris Are Angry, Yet They Are Calm. Why?
- Indian Armed Forces, Civilians Continue To Bleed In Internal Conflicts, But Do We Care?
- On India's 73rd Independence Day, A Letter to Pehlu Khan
- The Valley Has Fallen Into Rigor Mortis
- BBC, Northern Ireland, And Kashmir – Where Shekhar Kapur Got It Wrong
- Euphoria On Abrogation Of Article 370 Is Wearing Off, Only Time Will Tell Full Meaning Of This Move
- SC To Hear Chidambaram's Appeal Against Arrest On Monday
- FATF Asia-Pacific Group Puts Pakistan In 'Enhanced Blacklist'
- ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Premises in Delhi, Mumbai
- Sindhu Enters Semis At Badminton Worlds, Assured Of Fifth Medal
- Wing Commander Abhinandan Medically Fit, Begins Flying Again
- Ashes Live, 3rd Test, Day 2: Hazlewood, Pattinson Leave England Reeling
- Now, Shashi Tharoor Says 'Demonising Modi Wrong'; Backs Jairam Ramesh, Singhvi
- Roti Served With Salt As Mid-Day Meal For Primary School Students In UP
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- Updates | Court Sends Chidambaram To CBI Custody Till August 26 In INX Media Case
- Demonising Modi All The Time Won't Help, It's Time We Recognise His Work: Jairam Ramesh
- Who Next? The Big Fear Troubling Congress After Chidambaram’s Arrest
- NDA Candidate Against Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad Arrested In UAE
- PM’s Fresh Pitch For ‘One Nation, One Election’: Experts Call For Consensus
- Ravi Shastri Pips Mike Hesson, Tom Moody To Stay Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team
- China Asks For UNSC Meeting to Discuss Kashmir After Pak Writes Letter to UN
- Demonising Modi All The Time Won't Help, It's Time We Recognise His Work: Jairam Ramesh