Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua

Kemar Roach (three wickets) and Shannon Gabriel (two) got West Indies off to a promising start on a rain-affected Day 1 of the first Test against India before Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a half-century at North Sound, Antigua. Rahane made a patient 81 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to rescue the top-ranked side, who left out spinner R Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma. Opener KL Rahul chipped in with 44 on a day in which only 68.5 overs were possible due to rain. A win here will be the 27th for Virat Kohli as India's Test skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor MS Dhoni.