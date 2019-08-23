West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: Ishant Sharma Puts IND On Top, WI Trail By 108 Runs

﻿
After bowling out India for 297, West Indies trail by 108 runs, scoring 189/8 at the end of Day two of the first Test in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Ishant Sharma registered five wickets.

23 August 2019
Ishant Sharma was on top form.
Ishant Sharma was on fire Vs West Indies, registering five wickets, helping India gain control of the first Test on Day two in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua). Windies' batting order collapsed at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps. They are currently trailing their visiting opponents by 108 runs.

West Indies spoiled a promising start to their innings, with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, John Campbell, Darren Bravo and Shai Hope guilty of throwing away their wickets. India bundled out at 297 after resuming their innings on Day two, primarily due to a Ravindra Jadeja half-century.

(SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS | REPORT)

