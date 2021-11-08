Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

West Ham End Liverpool's 25-game Unbeaten Run

With the win, West Ham dislodged Liverpool from third place in the Premier League.

West Ham End Liverpool's 25-game Unbeaten Run
West Ham United's manager David Moyes comes to hug his players after the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium, England on November 7. | AP

Trending

West Ham End Liverpool's 25-game Unbeaten Run
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T09:40:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 9:40 am

West Ham United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League at the London Stadium, ending the latter's 25-game unbeaten run. (More Football News)

The victory on Sunday allowed West Ham to dislodge Liverpool from third place in the English league, extending an impressive start to the season for David Moyes’ side.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker flapped in the air to allow Pablo Fornals’ inswinging corner to go through his hands in the fourth minute.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized at the end of the first half, Jarrod Bowen ran at the Liverpool defense before slipping the ball to Fornals whose shot was helped into the net by Alisson’s weak touch.

Another assist came from Bowen in the 74th when a corner was headed in by Kurt Zouma through Alisson’s raised hands.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Although Divock Origi pulled one back, scoring on the turn, Liverpool couldn’t find another goal to avoid a first loss in any competition since being knocked out of the Champions League last season by Real Madrid in April. It’s even further back — into February — since the 2020 champions lost in the Premier League.

West Ham is now only three points behind leader Chelsea after finishing sixth last season for a highest finish since being fifth in 1999

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Alisson Becker London Football Sports Liverpool West Ham United F.C. English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

EPL: Emile Smith Rowe Shines As Arsenal Beat Watford 1-0

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester

Want To Carry Momentum Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Says Babar Azam

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev For Record 37th Masters Title

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik Sizzles In Pakistan’s 72-Run Win, To Face Australia In Semifinals

Andriy Shevchenko, Former Football Great, Named New Coach Of Serie A Club Genoa

Aston Villa Fire Manager Dean Smith After Five-Game Losing Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Namibia: Where To See T20 World Cup Super-12 Match Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of India Vs Namibia: Where To See T20 World Cup Super-12 Match Live - Full Details

After New Zealand Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup By Taming Afghanistan, Angry Fans Blame 'Namak Haram'

After New Zealand Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup By Taming Afghanistan, Angry Fans Blame 'Namak Haram'

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End To Significant Chapter

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End To Significant Chapter

New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, 'Adjustment To Conditions' Was Key, Says Kane Williamson

New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, 'Adjustment To Conditions' Was Key, Says Kane Williamson

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Outlook Web Desk / The heavy rainfall, aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, led to inundation of most areas in Chennai on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs.

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

PTI / India were knocked out of the contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. The Kiwis join Pakistan in the last four stage.

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

Outlook Web Desk / BJP West Bengal state unit vice-president Raju Banerjee said the party will take out a rally from its headquarters at around 1 pm on Monday.

Advertisement