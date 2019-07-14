WATCH: Meet India Paceman Jasprit Bumrah's New Disciple!

Ranked as the best ICC ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah is being tagged as the successor to the legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. His unorthodox approach and electric pace has surprised everyone. The 25-year-old experienced heartbreak as India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup after their semifinal defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford. Recently, the paceman reacted to a video posted on Twitter, where a mother was copying his bowling style.

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen in 'Bumrah-esque' motion, as she copies his bowling run-up.

The fan who posted the video, tweeted, "Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up."

The bowler replied, "This made my day".

Bumrah had a terrific campaign in the global showpiece event, notching 18 scalps from nine fixtures. The Blacks Caps knocked India out of the semis after an 18-run victory.