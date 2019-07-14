﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  WATCH: Meet India Paceman Jasprit Bumrah's New Disciple!

WATCH: Meet India Paceman Jasprit Bumrah's New Disciple!

Jasprit Bumrah notched 18 scalps as India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup after a semifinal defeat to New Zealand. In his latest social media activity, the bowler shared a video of an old lady imitating his style.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
WATCH: Meet India Paceman Jasprit Bumrah's New Disciple!
In the video, an elderly woman can be seen in 'Bumrah-esque' motion, as she copies his bowling run-up.
Twitter
WATCH: Meet India Paceman Jasprit Bumrah's New Disciple!
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T12:41:03+0530

Ranked as the best ICC ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah is being tagged as the successor to the legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. His unorthodox approach and electric pace has surprised everyone. The 25-year-old experienced heartbreak as India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup after their semifinal defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford. Recently, the paceman reacted to a video posted on Twitter, where a mother was copying his bowling style.

(NZ VS ENG PREVIEW | NZ VS ENG TALKING POINTS)

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen in 'Bumrah-esque' motion, as she copies his bowling run-up.

The fan who posted the video, tweeted, "Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up."

ALSO READ: Why Kane Williamson Was Destined For Big Things Since A Child

The bowler replied, "This made my day".

Bumrah had a terrific campaign in the global showpiece event, notching 18 scalps from nine fixtures. The Blacks Caps knocked India out of the semis after an 18-run victory.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : England Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final: ENG, NZ A Win Away From Maiden Title
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters