Watch IPL 2020 Live, Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab - Where To Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to retain their top-three position in the IPL 2020 standings when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday. This is the second time RCB and KXIP are meeting in this IPL and the Kings have their backs to the wall. Watch live streaming of RCB vs KXIP online and on live TV. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)



The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Chris Gayle could be playing his first IPL match this season. The Jamaican has been unwell due to food poisoning but he is now fit and raring to go. KXIP will need Gayle's big-hitting skills against RCB in Sharjah where the boundaries are shorter. It is a must-win game for KXIP as they have suffered six defeats out of seven matches and their only win came against RCB in Dubai on September 24. KL Rahul scored the first century of IPL 2020 in that match and KXIP won by 97 runs.

But the script has changed dramatically after that. RCB has really picked up their pieces well and with five wins and two defeats are third on the IPL table and are looking good for a spot in the playoffs. Virat Kohli has led the team from the front but the man who has been making all the difference is AB De Villiers. The South African has been in tremendous form and his 73 not out off 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in RCB's last match has been one of the most-talked-about innings of this IPL so far.

RCB will start strong favourites on Thursday. Their bowling has been strong and young all-rounder Washington Sundar has served Kohli's team well. KXIP will have to play a perfect match to win two full points and keep themselves afloat in the tournament. Watch RCB vs KXIP live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine