February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Watch - India's Ravichandran Ashwin Strike Of The First Ball Of 2nd Innings To Peg England Back

Watch - India's Ravichandran Ashwin Strike Of The First Ball Of 2nd Innings To Peg England Back

Ashwin, opening the bowling in the second innings, got one to turn and bounce and had Rory Burns (0) edging to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch - India's Ravichandran Ashwin Strike Of The First Ball Of 2nd Innings To Peg England Back
R ashiwn takes wicket first ball of 2nd innings.
Courtesy: BCCI
Watch - India's Ravichandran Ashwin Strike Of The First Ball Of 2nd Innings To Peg England Back
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T16:15:14+05:30

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magic ball as India tried to restrict England after having conceded a sizeable lead of 241 runs on Monday. Day 4 Blog | Live Scorecard | News

England were looking for quick runs, while India skipper Virat Kohli needed wickets so he tossed the new ball to Ashwin, who didn't disappoint. The off-spinner struck with the very first ball of second innings.

The visitors went into lunch at 1/1.

Ashwin, opening the bowling in the second innings, got one to turn and bounce and had Rory Burns (0) edging to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Earlier, responding to England's mammoth 578, India were all out in 95.5 overs and fell well short of the follow-on target despite Washington Sundar's fighting knock of 85.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Utah Jazz Stay Hot With NBA's Best Record As Sacramento Kings Upstage Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai England's Tour Of India India vs England Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos