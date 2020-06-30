June 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Virat Kohli Picks 'Very Important Milestone' Match In Indian Test Cricket Team's Journey

Virat Kohli Picks 'Very Important Milestone' Match In Indian Test Cricket Team's Journey

Despite Virat Kohli scoring twin centuries, India failed to beat Australia in the 2014 Adelaide Test, but the skipper now considers the match a very important milestone for the team

IANS 30 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Virat Kohli Picks 'Very Important Milestone' Match In Indian Test Cricket Team's Journey
Virat Kohli and Indian Test cricket team.
File Photo
Virat Kohli Picks 'Very Important Milestone' Match In Indian Test Cricket Team's Journey
outlookindia.com
2020-06-30T16:45:45+0530

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday went down the memory lane and recalled the Adelaide Test during India's tour of Australia in 2014 which according to him will always remain an important milestone for the team. (More Cricket News)

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played from December 9-13, Team India gave a tough fight to Michael Clarke and his team. However, they were not able to cross the line despite Kohli scoring twin centuries in both the innings of the Test match.

"Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too," Kohli said in an Instagram post along with a photo from the game.

"Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it.

"This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a Test side," he added.

Australia had scored a mammoth 517/7 declared in their first innings, riding on centuries from David Warner, Clarke and Steve Smith. India replied strongly and scored 444, with Kohli contributing with 115.

In their second innings, the hosts declared for 290/5, setting a 364-run target for Team India.

Kohli once again scored a brilliant ton (141) and Murali Vijay also contributed with valuable 99. However, their efforts didn't prove to be enough as India lost the match by 48 runs, bundling out for 315.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was declared Man of the Match as he played a crucial role in Australia's win by scalping a total of 12 wickets.

India lost the four-match series 0-2. However, in 2018/19, under Kohli, India became the first Asian team to register a Test series win Down Under, defeating Tim Paine's men 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Next Story >>

Liverpool Players Can't Lace Kevin De Bruyne's Boots - Danny Murphy Takes Strange Swipe At Guard Of Honour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos