Virat Kohli Opens Batting For Pakistan In 2025 World T20 -- Watch Delusional Ghazwa-E-Hind Propaganda Video

A propaganda video was released ahead of Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6, shows Indian captain Virat Kohli representing Pakistan in the World T20 in 2025

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2019
The premise of the video is based on Ghazwa-e-Hind, or the holy war to conquer the Indian sub-continent as mentioned in some hadiths.
Screengrab: Twitter
Imagine there is one big Pakistan, encompassing the whole of Indian sub-continent and one cricket team representing the 'country' in global tournaments.

Believe it or not, there is one propaganda video showing a unified team taking part in the 2025 World T20 in Kashmir with some of the current Indian cricketer representing Pakistan.

In this viral video, Virat Kohli is seen opening the batting for Pakistan with Shikhar Dhawan coming at number three. The video also shows a family getting ready for the match, against England, with the son asking the father "what India" when the patriarch tells him Kohli used to play for India.

Watch the delusional but hilarious video here:

And here are some interesting reactions:

The video was released ahead of Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6, which is also marked as their national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by soldiers.

The premise of the video is based on Ghazwa-e-Hind, or the holy war to conquer the Indian sub-continent by Muslims as mentioned in hadiths. By the there is also Akhand Bharat, the irredentist dream of having an undivided India.

Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Pakistan Kashmir Indo-Pak Conflict Pakistan national cricket team Cricket
