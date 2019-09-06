Imagine there is one big Pakistan, encompassing the whole of Indian sub-continent and one cricket team representing the 'country' in global tournaments.

Believe it or not, there is one propaganda video showing a unified team taking part in the 2025 World T20 in Kashmir with some of the current Indian cricketer representing Pakistan.

In this viral video, Virat Kohli is seen opening the batting for Pakistan with Shikhar Dhawan coming at number three. The video also shows a family getting ready for the match, against England, with the son asking the father "what India" when the patriarch tells him Kohli used to play for India.

Watch the delusional but hilarious video here:

Pakistan cricket team playing in Srinagar, Virat Kohli playing for Pakistan. Just some regular delusions, nothing else. pic.twitter.com/swBnUp3ShM — Naila Inayat à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ (@nailainayat) September 4, 2019

And here are some interesting reactions:

& Modi is the Prime Minister of Pakistan... We don't mind these delusions... — Indian Soldier (@indiasoldier17) September 5, 2019

Hehe, India will still exist in 2025, not so sure about England. It's like European Pakistan playing Asian Pakistan in 2025. — Puneri MelbournekarðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂº (@dhanashree0110) September 4, 2019

bhaijan virat kohli ka naam change nai kiye?Oh Secular akhand PakistanðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — ×©× ×Â×Â×Â×§×§×Â (@NumeroY1) September 4, 2019

Pura Gazwa hind ke baad bhi virat kolhi chahiye inko kyun khud ki aukaat nahiðÂÂÂ

Kya chutiyapa chal raha hai. Aur mar bhi rahe hai ye iske liyeðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@JAGGA1313) September 4, 2019

Wtf did I just watch?? They didnt bother to change the name just like qamar BAJWA, Najam SETHI, fawad CHAUDHARY, CHEEMAS, RANDHAWAS. They are still using Hindu names.



Bhai naam to MUSALMAAN rakh lo ab religion change kr liya hai to. — Mayank Jaiswal (@MayankJ65079667) September 4, 2019

Virat Kohli ne Islam qabool nahin kiya Ghazwa-e-Hind k baad? ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Naila Inayat à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ (@nailainayat) September 4, 2019

The video was released ahead of Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6, which is also marked as their national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by soldiers.

The premise of the video is based on Ghazwa-e-Hind, or the holy war to conquer the Indian sub-continent by Muslims as mentioned in hadiths. By the there is also Akhand Bharat, the irredentist dream of having an undivided India.