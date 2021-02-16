Virat Kohli: India Were 'Perfect' But Must Watch Out For England Response

Virat Kohli said India played "a perfect game" and saluted Test newcomer Axar Patel, whose five wickets set up a 317-run win over England. Highlights | Scorecard | News

From 53-3 at the start of play on day four, England subsided to 164 all out at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the hosts secured a series-levelling victory.

With two matches still to play, Kohli warned the tourists could still pose a big threat to India, but he felt the success over Joe Root's side inside four days indicated his team were finding a healthy tempo.

"It was a bit strange in the first game to be honest, playing at home without crowds in the stands. Things were flat in the first couple of days, and myself included, we just didn't pick up the energy in the field," Kohli said.

"But I think from the second innings onward in the first game we picked up our game and were on the money with our body language and what we wanted to do on the field, but this game I think the crowd makes a massive difference."

That first game had been played behind closed doors, but fans returned for the second Test, seeing India make 329 and 286 while twice skittling England.

"This game was an example of that grit and determination that we've shown as a side and we continue to do that," Kohli said.

"I think our application with the bat was outstanding in this game. The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application and grit and determination to battle it out.

"We didn't panic out there, looking at the amount of turn and bounce on that pitch. We trusted our defence and we got into the game and we scored 600 runs in two innings combined. If you put up that kind of a batting performance and you're stringing those important partnerships [together] then we know our bowlers are going to do the job in home conditions. It was a perfect game for us."

Axar took 5-60 in the second innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3-53) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) also doing the business to ensure all 10 England wickets fell to spin.

Kohli had planned to play Axar in the first Test only for a niggle to keep him out, but there was no holding him back in this game.

"He was very keen to step onto the field," Kohli said. "And as a left-arm spinner where you get that kind of a pitch which is turning square and he bowls very fast, he is all smiles and couldn't wait to get the ball in his hand. I'm very, very happy and hope he builds it up from here on."

Ashwin took man-of-the-match honours after taking eight wickets in the game and making a second-innings century.

Kohli said Ashwin had batted "outstandingly well".

The teams move on to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth matches in the series, and Kohli said: "It's going to be challenging. This England side has quality, they're a quality bunch of players and we expect no easy cricket from them. We need to be on our A game relentlessly."

