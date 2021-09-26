Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Cross 10,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday reached a coveted milestone of 10,000 runs in all forms of T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise) during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli is the First Indian and 5th overall player to cross 10,000 runs in T20 | File Photo

2021-09-26T21:54:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 9:54 pm

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday reached a coveted milestone of 10,000 runs in all forms of T20 cricket (international, domestic and franchise) during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match against Mumbai Indians. He is the fifth player overall to enter this elite list.

Playing in his 314 T20 match, Kohli pulled his India team-mate Jasprit Bumrah for a six to get the milestone in the fourth over after RCB were sent in to bat. Virat managed to add another half-century to his cap, scoring  51 runs from 42 balls. His innings included 3 boundaries and 3 sixers. 

It was the Kiwi pacer Adam Milne who removed the RCB skipper in the last ball of the 16th over. Kohli danced down the track and top-edged a knuckle ball straight into the hands of the deep square-leg fielder.

Kohli, who is set to step down from RCB captaincy at the end of this season, had come into the match 13 short of 10,000 runs. The 32-year-old has played 298 innings before Sunday's match and has scored runs at an average of 41.61 with the help of five hundreds and 73 fifties. His highest individual score was 113. His career strike-rate has been an impressive 134 plus.

