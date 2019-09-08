﻿
Sanju Samson, who batted with Sikhar Dhawan during India A's fifth one day match against South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram, said that the India opener asked him to see if the ball was broken after coping it on the neck during the match

IANS 08 September 2019
In the match, Dhawan scored 51 off 36 balls.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
2019-09-08T00:46:56+0530

Shikhar Dhawan never shies away from sharing a laugh on the pitch and it seems that never changes even if he gets hit on the neck by a searing bouncer.

Sanju Samson, who batted with Dhawan during India A's fifth one day match against South Africa A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, said that Dhawan asked him to see if the ball was broken after coping it on the neck during the match.

Dhawan uploaded a video of the incident on his Instagram handle. He was attempting a scoop shot wide outside off stump and bowler Beuran Hendricks followed him through with a short delivery. It hit Dhawan on the neck but he was able to continue playing after the mandatory concussion test.

Samson said in a comment on the video: "After getting hit he says to me... Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga." Dhawan replied to his comment saying that even in pain, he has to crack a joke, before lauding Samson for his match-winning innings.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

We fall, we break, we fail... But then... WE RISE, WE HEAL, WE OVERCOME.

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Sep 6, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

In a match that was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest due to rains, Samson smashed 91 off 48 balls in an innings that included six fours and seven sixes. Dhawan, on the other hand, scored a 36-ball 51 and the pair put up 135 runs for the second wicket. South Africa A ended up losing the match by 36 runs.

IANS Shikhar Dhawan Sanju Samson Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, Fourth Test, Day 4: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins Star As Australia Close In On Retaining Urn
