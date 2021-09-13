Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, right, talks with Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. | AP Photo/John Minchillo

Russia's Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a lopsided US Open men's singles final.

Trending

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T08:13:33+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:13 am

Novak Djokovic's bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Medvedev's surprisingly lopsided triumph gave him his first major championship and prevented Djokovic from winning what would have been the record 21st of his career.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic entered this match 27-0 in 2021 at the sport's four most important tournaments, enduring the burdens of expectations and pressure that came along with his two-track pursuit of history over the past seven months and, in New York, the past two weeks.

He beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final on a hard court in February, then added titles on clay at the French Open in June and Wimbledon on grass in July.

But Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, couldn't get to 28-0. He simply was far from his best on this particular day.

He made mistakes, 38 unforced errors in all. He wasn't able to convert a break chance until it was too little, too late. He showed frustration, too, destroying his racket by pounding it three times against the court after one point, drawing boos from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd and a code violation from the chair umpire.

A lot of Djokovic's issues had to do with the No. 2-ranked Medvedev, who used his 6-foot-6 (1.98-metre) frame to chase down everything and respond with seemingly effortless groundstrokes -- much the way Djokovic wears down foes -- and delivered pinpoint serving.

Djokovic reached his record-equalling 31st Grand Slam final with six victories on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. But he could not quite get the last one he needed.

He remains tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles.

And the last man to sweep a season's singles trophies at the Slams remains Rod Laver, who did it twice -- in 1962 and 1969 -- and was in the stands Sunday. The last woman to accomplish the feat was Steffi Graf in 1988.

Instead, Djokovic joins Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956 as men who won a year's first trio of Grand Slam tournaments and made it all the way to the US Open final before losing.

(AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic New York Tennis US Open Grand Slam Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Inter Milan Start Serie A Title Defense With Draw At Sampdoria

ENG Vs IND: James Anderson 'Gutted' For Everyone At Lancashire Cricket

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala Held To Draw By Army Red

Emma Raducanu Wins US Open: Boris Johnson Leads Chorus As Britons Hail Young Grand Slam Champion

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from Sports

SL Vs SA, 2nd T20: South Africa Hammer Sri Lanka, Lead 2-0

SL Vs SA, 2nd T20: South Africa Hammer Sri Lanka, Lead 2-0

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad

Hockey India Names 25 Players For Senior Women's National Camp

Hockey India Names 25 Players For Senior Women's National Camp

Read More from Outlook

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

Seema Guha / The Taliban is now in a position to do pretty much what it wants. But the humanitarian crisis unfolding will make the international community pause.

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Who Is Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Two French Women Campaign To Become Country's First Female President

Outlook Web Desk / The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves.

Advertisement