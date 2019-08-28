﻿
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Brushes Past John Millman

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal eased past John Millman in the opening round of the US Open.

Omnisport 28 August 2019
Rafael Nadal will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round.
Getty Images
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T08:45:53+0530

Rafael Nadal maintained his perfect first-round record at the US Open, cruising past John Millman on Tuesday.

The 18-time grand slam champion was untroubled by Australian Millman, easing to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal, a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows, improved to 15-0 in first-round matches in New York.

The Spanish second seed will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round.

After a gruelling start featuring numerous long exchanges, Nadal broke for 3-1 when Millman – trying to be aggressive – sent a forehand long.

Not even a time violation when serving for the set could slow down Nadal, who closed out the opener.

While not at his best, Nadal looked comfortable and he broke in the fifth game of the second set, forcing Millman into an error with a brilliant forehand down the line.

ALSO READ: US Open 2019: Carlos Ramos Not Umpiring Me? I Don't Know Who That Is – Serena Williams

Nadal eased through the second set and made the perfect start to the third, breaking in the opening game after another big forehand.

Millman stunned Roger Federer on his way to the US Open quarter-finals last year, but he was no match for a typically relentless Nadal, who powered through.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN 
Rafael Nadal [2] bt John Millman 6-3 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS 
Nadal – 21/31
Millman – 17/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS 
Nadal – 6/3
Millman – 4/0

BREAK POINTS WON 
Nadal – 5/15
Millman – 0/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE 
Nadal – 58
Millman – 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE 
Nadal – 80/56
Millman – 63/36

TOTAL POINTS 
Nadal – 93
Millman – 70

