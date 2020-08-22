Sourav Ganguly Gives 'Updates From BCCI' - IPL 2021 In April, India To Host England After The Tour Of Australia

In the COVID world, uncertainty is the new normal. But an optimistic Sourav Ganguly has laid out BCCI's plans for the coming months, including touring Australia, hosting England and the possibility of organising the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April, 2021.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

In a letter to BCCI's state associations, the board president wrote that "The senior Indian men's team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year.

India are scheduled to tour Australia, starting December, and host England as part of the ICC World Test Championship in February next year.

"This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April. The tours of the senior Indian women's teams are also under discussion and more details will be shared shortly," Ganguly wrote in the letter with the subject line "Updates from BCCI".

Considering how the international cricket schedule has taken a hit in the wake of the COVID-29 pandemic, these "updates" hold special importance. Fixtures involving the Indian cricket team being the major revenue drivers, the assurance from the BCCI president should provide a calming feeling to other cricket boards.

As reported earlier, India's next home series is from January to March 2021 when England are scheduled to come for a full tour.

Earlier, England's limited-overs tour of India comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, originally scheduled from September-October this year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganguly, 48, also said that the BCCI was hopeful that the situation will improve in the next few months.

Apart from the two high profile series against Australia and England, and the IPL, India will host the T20 World Cup next year and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

"The BCCI contiues to be the host for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023," former India confirmed in the letter, Outlook has access to.

Apart from India's international commitments, Ganguly has also informed the member states and bodies that domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe.

"...the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects," Ganguly wrote.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of IPL starts on 19 September, with a final date for November 10. The matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates.