Umpire Dies In Pakistan After Heart Attack On Ground In Club Cricket Tournament

Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a cricket match of a lawyers' tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to a hospital.

PTI 08 October 2019
Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.
A local umpire, who was a popular figure in the cricket circles, died on Monday after collapsing on a cricket ground while supervising a club-level tournament match.

"He fell down while supervising the match. He was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital but expired on the way," a match organiser said.

Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

Saina Nehwal Faces Visa Issues For Denmark Open, Seeks External Affairs Ministry Help
