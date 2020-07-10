UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United Set To Face Istanbul Basaksehir Or Copenhagen

Manchester United are set to face either Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. (More Football News)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who hold a 5-0 lead from the first leg of their last-16 tie with LASK, could then meet Wolves, Olympiacos, Roma or Sevilla in the last four.

Antonio Conte's Inter will take on either Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the last eight, if they defeat Getafe in the last 16.

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel in the other quarter-final.

The matches between Getafe and Inter, and Roma and Sevilla, will be held as one-off games at neutral venues in Germany as the first legs could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All other remaining last-16 ties were able to complete their first legs, meaning the reverse fixtures will be held at the home team's stadiums.

Those games will take place over August 5-6 before the quarter-finals begin from August 10, with those matches being staged in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

The semi-final venues are yet to be confirmed, but the final on August 21 will be held in Cologne.

Quater-final draw:

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen

Inter or Getafe v Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers

Wolves or Olympiacos v Roma or Sevilla

Semi-final draw:

Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF2

Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF1