UEFA Champions League: N'Golo Kante Back In Training Ahead Of Chelsea's Trip To Lille

N'Golo Kante sat out Chelsea's win over Brighton and Hove Albion but could be ready for the game against Lille on Wednesday.

Omnisport 01 October 2019
N'Golo Kante has only started three matches under Frank Lampard in all competitions in 2019-20 due to a succession of injuries and has only played in three of their seven Premier League games.
2019-10-01T21:32:39+0530

N'Golo Kante took part in Chelsea training on Tuesday and is back in contention to face Lille in the Champions League.

The France star missed the 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday due to a hamstring complaint.

Kante has only started three matches under Frank Lampard in all competitions in 2019-20 due to a succession of injuries and has only played in three of their seven Premier League games.

The 28-year-old took part in a session at Cobham and could be available for the meeting with Lille on Wednesday at Stade Pierre Mauroy, where Chelsea will look to record their first Champions League win of the season.

Lampard's side were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Valencia on matchday one and face a tough trip to last season's semi-finalists Ajax on October 23.

