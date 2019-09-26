U-17 Women's World Cup 2020: Asia's Line-Up Complete, North Korea And Japan Join Hosts India In Finals

Asia's line-up for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is complete as North Korea and Japan booked their berths at the tournament, joining hosts India. They have booked their places after progressing to the final of the AFC U-16 Women's Championship in Thailand.

North Korea advanced to Saturday's decider after beating Australia 3-0 and are assured of a seventh successive top-two finish at the AFC U-16 Women's Championship. Japan secured a 2-0 victory over China to reach the final.

Japan are in the #AFCU16W Final after missing the previous edition to set up a clash against DPR Korea! pic.twitter.com/7RfKDoYED7 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 25, 2019

Both finalists join the hosts for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup which will take place from November 2 to 21 in India.

Welcoming the two teams, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Roma Khanna said: "Japan's women's teams have been making Asia proud on the world stage for some time now. Korea DPR meanwhile, is the most successful in this competition, and we are confident that FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is going to be extremely competitive. We wish the girls best for the AFC U-16 final, and can't wait to see them take the field in our country next year."

Both North Korea and Japan exited the U-17 Women's World Cup at the quarter-final stage last year in Uruguay.