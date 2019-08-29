Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount And Aaron Wan-Bissaka Named In England Squad

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has been selected as one of four uncapped players in England's squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifiers. Mings is included alongside Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and creative midfielders Mason Mount and James Maddison, who have started the season impressively for Chelsea and Leicester City respectively.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier returns having been cut from Gareth Southgate's travelling party for the Nations League Finals, meaning Kyle Walker misses out on a spot in the 25-man squad alongside Manchester City team-mate John Stones – the latter having sat out his club's past two games with a hamstring injury.

Discussing Wan-Bissaka and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southgate told a news conference: "That's the reason for Kyle Walker not being with us - we've got two young players we want to look at before next summer.

"We also want Kieran Trippier to know he's still on our radar. He's a had a huge move to Atletico Madrid and started the season really well.

"It's an area of the pitch where we have some real strength. I've explained the rationale to Kyle. It's not that he's had a poor start to the season with Manchester City – quite the opposite."

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in the international fold following his knee injury ordeal, while Tottenham's Harry Winks further bolsters Southgate's midfield ranks.

Tom Heaton and Nick Pope are the goalkeepers named alongside number one Jordan Pickford – Jack Butland missing out after an error-strewn start to the campaign with Stoke City.

England are top of Group A following emphatic wins over Czech Republic and Montenegro in March.

England squad in full: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Michael Keane (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham); Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).