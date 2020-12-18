Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has won the 2020 Puskas Award for his stunning solo effort against Burnley. (More Football News)

Son was recognised for his strike in the 5-0 Premier League win in December 2019, the South Korea international picking the ball up just outside his own area before racing past a series of Burnley defenders and coolly slotting past Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.

He triumphed over nominees including Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, who scored a glorious backheel against Mallorca for Barcelona, and Flamengo's Giorgian De Arrascaeta for his audacious overhead kick against Ceara in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Speaking at the awards ceremony via video link, Son said: "After I scored the goal, I didn't realise it was that amazing. As soon as I realised after the game and watched it again, I was thinking, 'Wow, this is something special'.

"During the game, you are focused, you want to be involved in the game. After the game, I was so surprised that I was so far away, with so many people around me. It was an amazing feeling."

