Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho Penalty Settles One-Sided London Derby

Thomas Tuchel masterminded a richly deserved victory in his first London derby as dominant Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 to move above them in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Jose Mourinho could only watch on in the driving rain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his former club bossed lacklustre Spurs, who slipped to a third consecutive defeat.

Jorginho's first-half penalty made it seven points from three matches without conceding a goal for Chelsea under Tuchel, lifting them into sixth place.

Toothless Tottenham were outclassed and fortunate not to suffer a more emphatic loss as they slipped down to eighth following another lacklustre performance.

Timo Werner almost got Chelsea off to a dream start when he nodded a long ball from Cesar Azpilicueta just wide in the first minute.

The Blues knocked the ball about with a swagger and deservedly took the lead 24 minutes in, Jorginho finding the bottom-right corner of Hugo Lloris' net from the spot after Eric Dier had tripped the lively Werner.

80% - Of all players to score at least 10 Premier League goals, Jorginho has the highest percentage of his total coming via penalties (8/10). Specialist. pic.twitter.com/oMKvUcoGjU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2021

Andreas Christensen replaced the injured Thiago Silva as Tuchel's side continued to dominate, although Serge Aurier wasted a chance to equalise late in the first half when he headed Son Heung-min's free-kick wide.

Spurs showed more urgency after the break, pressing Chelsea higher up the pitch, albeit Callum Hudson-Odoi could have doubled the lead when he drilled wide of the far post.

Aurier produced a brilliant last-ditch tackle to prevent Werner from ending his Premier League goal drought as the Germany striker was about to pull the trigger after being set up by Mason Mount.

Lloris bravely punched away a dangerous cross with Christian Pulisic waiting to pounce and Mateo Kovacic poked a shot wide with Chelsea firmly in command.

The excellent Mount was denied by a fine reflex save by Lloris as Spurs were opened up all too easily again before Edouard Mendy was finally called into action, palming away Erik Lamela's shot with just over 10 minutes to go.

Carlos Vinicius should have made Chelsea pay for their profligacy, but he headed wide from close range late in his first league start as Gareth Bale was an unused substitute for the hosts.



What does it mean? Blues show a 'Tuch' of class, Kane absence felt

Chelsea outclassed their London rivals, with Spurs hardly laying a glove on Tuchel's men.

The Blues looked like a team who should be pushing for a top-four finish, but it is hard to see unimaginative Tottenham contending for a Champions League spot as they lacked a spark without talismanic captain Harry Kane.

Mourinho has now lost back-to-back home games for the first time in his managerial career, while Chelsea appear to have a new lease of life with Tuchel at the helm.

Roaming Mount torments Spurs

England midfielder Mount was outstanding in an advanced role. The all-action 22-year-old made three key passes, had 48 touches in Spurs' half - the most by any Chelsea player - and was only denied a goal by a sharp stop from Lloris.

Vinicius fails to grasp his chance

Brazilian striker Vinicius was starved of service but he ought to have salvaged an undeserved point in the closing stages when he nodded off target. That was his only attempt and he had just 21 total touches in an insipid display from out-of-sorts Spurs.

3 - Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012 under André Villas-Boas. Fractured. pic.twitter.com/iPR55F2fHY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2021

Key Opta facts

- Jose Mourinho has suffered back-to-back league defeats on home soil for the first time in his managerial career.

- Thomas Tuchel has become the first Chelsea boss to keep clean sheets in each of his first three matches at the club since Mourinho in August 2004.

- Chelsea have won seven points in their three Premier League games under Tuchel (W2 D1), as many as they managed in their final eight top-flight games under Frank Lampard (W2 D1 L5).

- Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League games when Harry Kane has not played (D1), with two of these four defeats coming against Chelsea.

- Alongside Jamie Vardy, Anthony Martial and Patrick Bamford, Timo Werner has won the joint-most number of Premier League penalties so far this season (all on three).

What's next?

Spurs are at home to struggling West Brom on Sunday, while Chelsea travel to bottom side Sheffield United on the same day.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine