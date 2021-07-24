Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav Bounce Back In Style As India Enter Archery Mixed Team Quarters

July 24, 2021
Indian duo will face the winners of top seed South Korea and Bangladesh. Mixed team archery is making its Olympics debut at Tokyo

PTI 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:54 am
India beat Chinese Taipei 5-3, after trailing 0-2.
India experienced a perfect start to their archery campaign at the Olympics on Saturday as the mixed duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav bounced back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei and book a quarterfinal berth in Tokyo.

Trailing 1-3 after they lost the first set by one point, Team India needed to win the third set to save their fortunes and the duo, who were shooting together at international level for the first time, showed perfect coordination to seal the issue 5-3 in style.

Later in the day, the Indian duo will face the winners of top seed Korea and Bangladesh in the mixed pair section, which is making its Olympics debut at Tokyo.

