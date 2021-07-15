July 15, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.

15 July 2021
A health worker walks through the international arrival area as he waits for passengers at the Narita International Airport Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Narita, east of Tokyo.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
2021-07-15T22:32:36+05:30

An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. (More Sports News)

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a "Games-connected personnel" -- has also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.

