Tokyo Olympics: Athing Mu Wins Gold For US In Women's 800m

August 03, 2021
Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Associated Press (AP) 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:42 pm
Athing Mu, center, of the United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the women's 800-meter final with silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, right, of Britain, and bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers, of the United States, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
2021-08-03T20:42:42+05:30

Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800. (AP) 

