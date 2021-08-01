August 01, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev Follows Up Win Over Novak Djokovic With Tennis Gold

Ranked fifth Zverev beat Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1, for the biggest title of his career

Associated Press (AP) 01 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:48 pm
Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev Follows Up Win Over Novak Djokovic With Tennis Gold
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after winning the men's single gold medal match of the tennis competition against Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev Follows Up Win Over Novak Djokovic With Tennis Gold
2021-08-01T15:48:45+05:30

Alexander Zverev followed up his comeback win over Novak Djokovic by winning the gold medal in men's tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The fifth-ranked German overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday for the biggest title of his career.

The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance.

Zverev's previous best performance was reaching the final of last year's U.S. Open, where he wasted a two-set lead in a five-set loss to Dominic Thiem.

IOC president Thomas Bach watched his fellow German win the title as a group of about 10 anti-Olympic protesters across the street from the Ariake Tennis Park made themselves heard inside Center Court. Play was not interrupted. (AP)

