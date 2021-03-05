Thomas Tuchel Super Happy After Chelsea Beat Liverpool At Anfield In The Premier League

Thomas Tuchel was "super happy" with a 1-0 Premier League victory at Liverpool but warned Chelsea can ill afford to "sit back" in the battle for a top-four finish. (More Football News)

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game as the Blues consigned the champions to a fifth consecutive defeat at Anfield for the first time in their history.

England midfielder Mount's clinical first-half finish extended the London club's run to 10 matches without defeat since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as boss in January and moved them into fourth spot.

Chelsea are four points ahead of seventh-placed Liverpool and on the evidence of their performance on Merseyside, they looked destined to be playing Champions League football next season.

The Reds had only one shot on target and Timo Werner had a first-half goal ruled out for offside in a display that Tuchel savoured.

10 unbeaten in all competitions for Tuchel's Blue Boys pic.twitter.com/qsK5W5JOxN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2021

Tuchel said: "I'm super happy. If I'm honest I still have regrets about the draw against Southampton because I was not happy we dropped two points and the way we dropped them.

"But in general, I'm happy. From the first day I've felt part of the club and it's a pleasure to coach the team. I can feel the energy and attitude that is needed. They are prepared to sacrifice for each other.

"I have never judged games because I am happy for every win, because I know how hard it is to keep on winning and keep clean sheets. So I am very happy because I know what it takes."

Tuchel says Chelsea must maintain their high standards, with a clash against fifth-placed Everton their next assignment on Monday.

"We have been in the top four, after the win against Newcastle," the German added. "So we can't lose focus by looking at the fixtures. All we can do is prepare every match at the highest level because this league doesn't allow you to drop your level.

"There are still 11 games to go, nothing is decided. We are in the race, closed the gap very quickly which is a big effort. Now we're in the middle of the race and we need to keep going.

"But it's the competition in this league, the competition in the Champions League, and the competition in the FA Cup that means we can't sit back."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine