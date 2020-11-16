November 16, 2020
Corona
The Masters: Tiger Woods implodes with a 10 and three water balls at par-three 12th

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods hit a 10 with three water balls on the par-three 12th at Augusta on Sunday.

Omnisport 16 November 2020
Tiger Woods stands next to Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday.
2020-11-16T09:17:30+05:30

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods hit a 10 with three water balls on the par three 12th at Augusta on Sunday.

Woods imploded at Rae's Creek during his final round, with his tee shot bouncing back into the water and a wedge from his subsequent drop rolling into the drink off the green.

His next attempt found the back right bunker but another horrible shot floated over the green and he was in the wet stuff for a third time.

The 15-time major champion finally managed to two-putt and find the hole, slipping from three under for the tournament to four over. His Sunday round slumped to nine over.

