﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Talents Must Be Scouted From Across India To Strengthen Our Sports Culture, Feels President Ram Nath Kovind

Talents Must Be Scouted From Across India To Strengthen Our Sports Culture, Feels President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind also revealed that that 'Khelo India Programme' would be widened to boost India's sports.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2019
Talents Must Be Scouted From Across India To Strengthen Our Sports Culture, Feels President Ram Nath Kovind
Ram Nath Kovind also mentioned that sports infrastructure (existing) need to be improved, and that the government is working towards that.
PTI
Talents Must Be Scouted From Across India To Strengthen Our Sports Culture, Feels President Ram Nath Kovind
outlookindia.com
2019-06-20T14:47:51+0530

While addressing the joining sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 20, President Ram Nath Kovind quipped that India needs to discover talents to become a powerhouse in the sports sector.

The 73-year-old further revealed that the new government would widen the 'Khelo India Programme'. It will be done so that the entire country is covered by it.

Kovind said that when a country performs well in sports competitions, it increases the pride of the country, and also increases the interest of children and youth in sports. He further added, "It also strengthens the culture of according primacy to health in life".

ALSO READ: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Meets Indian Archers, Promises Adequate Funds For Training

"To make India a global sports powerhouse, it is important that talented players living in far-flung areas of the country are identified and their selection process is made transparent," said Kovind.

He also mentioned that sports infrastructure (existing) need to be improved, and that the government is working towards that.

"To identify the players at the state and district level, it has been decided to widen the 'Khelo India Programme'. Under this, 2,500 talented players have been selected, and are being trained. Now this facility will be provided to 2,500 new players every year," said the President.

(Inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ram Nath Kovind Khelo India programme Other Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rapper Hard Kaur Booked For Sedition Over Social Media Post Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters