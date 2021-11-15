Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights

The previous record of most sixes was 314 sixes by 98 players in 35 matches at 8,97 in the previous edition in India five years ago.

T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights
England’s Jos Buttler hit the most numbers of six (13 in six innings). | File Photo

Trending

T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T18:54:57+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 6:54 pm

A new record of sixes in a single edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup was set when 405 sixes were smashed in 45 matches at 9.00 sixes per match in just concluded seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. (More Cricket News)

The previous record of most sixes was 314 sixes by 98 players in 35 matches at 8,97 in the previous edition in India five years ago.

READ: T20 World Cup - Winners List

In the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, 265 sixes were hit in 26 matches at 10.19 per match. 166 sixes were smashed in 27 matches at 6.14 in the second World Cup in England in 2009, while there were 278 sixes at 10.29 in the third edition in West Indies in 2010.

As many as 223 sixes were smashed in 27 matches at an average of 8.24 sixes per match in the fourth T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka nine years ago. In the 2014 edition in Bangladesh, exactly 300 sixes were hit at 8.57 sixes per match in 35 matches.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

In the 2021 edition, as many as 109 batters hit 405 sixes with England’s Jos Buttler topping the list with 13 sixes in six innings of as many matches. Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan is second with 12 sixes in six innings of as many matches. Namibia’s David Wiese is third with 11 sixes in seven innings of as many matches. Australian David Warner and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell shared the fourth spot with 10 sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Pakistan have hit most of sixes that the tournament has seen. Six players contributed 40 sixes of the 405 sixes in this tournament.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Pakistan - 6 - 40 - 6 - Mohammed Rizwan (12 sixes);
Australia - 7 - 37 - 9 - David Warner (10 sixes);
New Zealand - 7 - 35 - 6 - Daryl Mitchell (10 sixes);
England - 6 - 34 - 8 - Jos Buttler (13 sixes);
Afghanistan - 5 - 32 - 8 - Najibullah Zardan (8 sixes);
Sri Lanka - 8 - 31 - 7 - Charith Asalanka (9 sixes);
Scotland - 8 - 31 - 8 - Richie.Berrington (8 sixes);
West Indies - 5 - 28 - 8 - Evin Lewis (7 sixes);
Namibia - 8 - 27 - 9 - David Wiese (11 sixes);
Bangladesh - 8 - 25 - 9 - Mahmudullah (6 sixes);
India - 5 - 25 - 7 - Lokesh Rahul/Rohit Sharma (7 each);
South Africa - 5 - 22 - 6 - Aiden Markram (9 sixes);
Oman - 3 - 15 - 5 - Jatinder Singh ( 5 sixes);
Papua New Guinea - 3 - 13 - 7 - Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga ( 3 sixes each);
Ireland - 3 - 6 - 3 - A. Balbirnie/G. Delany /Paul Stirling (2 each);
Netherlands - 3 - 4 - 3 - Colin Ackerman (2 sixes);
Total - 45 - 405 - 109 - Jos Buttler (13 sixes).

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Jos Buttler Mohammad Rizwan David Warner UAE Oman Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Archery Championships: Debutant Mohit Deshwal Stuns Korean Top Seed, Three Indians Enter Compound Semis

Asian Archery Championships: Debutant Mohit Deshwal Stuns Korean Top Seed, Three Indians Enter Compound Semis

IND Vs NZ: Test Matches Against India Are 'More Of Our Priority', Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out

T20 World Cup 2021 Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

IND Vs NZ T20s: Early Dew Likely To Minimise Toss Advantage In First Game In Jaipur

Mitchell Marsh’s T20 World Cup Final Heroics Doesn’t Guarantee Him Place In Ashes Squad

FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup: Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami To Lead India In South Africa

Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Plans To Hang Up Boots After 2023 ICC World Cup In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton: Focus On PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton: Focus On PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth

Pakistan's Babar Azam Is Captain And Why No Indians In ICC's Most Valuable Team Of T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan's Babar Azam Is Captain And Why No Indians In ICC's Most Valuable Team Of T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Australian Cricket Team Becomes Fifth Nation To Clinch Title – Statistical Highlights

T20 World Cup 2021: Australian Cricket Team Becomes Fifth Nation To Clinch Title – Statistical Highlights

Mitchell Marsh Thanks Australia Selectors For 'Amazing Six Weeks' At T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh Thanks Australia Selectors For 'Amazing Six Weeks' At T20 World Cup

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Seema Guha / People living in villages along Arunachal’s border with China are leaving their homes and moving out of ancestral land for lack of basic facilities.

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

Arijit Ghosh / New Zealand continue to win hearts while India seek refuse in questionable scheduling as ICC Men's T20 World Cup sees new champions. Here's a recap.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Advertisement