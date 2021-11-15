T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights

A new record of sixes in a single edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup was set when 405 sixes were smashed in 45 matches at 9.00 sixes per match in just concluded seventh edition in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. (More Cricket News)

The previous record of most sixes was 314 sixes by 98 players in 35 matches at 8,97 in the previous edition in India five years ago.

In the first T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, 265 sixes were hit in 26 matches at 10.19 per match. 166 sixes were smashed in 27 matches at 6.14 in the second World Cup in England in 2009, while there were 278 sixes at 10.29 in the third edition in West Indies in 2010.

As many as 223 sixes were smashed in 27 matches at an average of 8.24 sixes per match in the fourth T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka nine years ago. In the 2014 edition in Bangladesh, exactly 300 sixes were hit at 8.57 sixes per match in 35 matches.

In the 2021 edition, as many as 109 batters hit 405 sixes with England’s Jos Buttler topping the list with 13 sixes in six innings of as many matches. Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan is second with 12 sixes in six innings of as many matches. Namibia’s David Wiese is third with 11 sixes in seven innings of as many matches. Australian David Warner and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell shared the fourth spot with 10 sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Pakistan have hit most of sixes that the tournament has seen. Six players contributed 40 sixes of the 405 sixes in this tournament.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Pakistan - 6 - 40 - 6 - Mohammed Rizwan (12 sixes);

Australia - 7 - 37 - 9 - David Warner (10 sixes);

New Zealand - 7 - 35 - 6 - Daryl Mitchell (10 sixes);

England - 6 - 34 - 8 - Jos Buttler (13 sixes);

Afghanistan - 5 - 32 - 8 - Najibullah Zardan (8 sixes);

Sri Lanka - 8 - 31 - 7 - Charith Asalanka (9 sixes);

Scotland - 8 - 31 - 8 - Richie.Berrington (8 sixes);

West Indies - 5 - 28 - 8 - Evin Lewis (7 sixes);

Namibia - 8 - 27 - 9 - David Wiese (11 sixes);

Bangladesh - 8 - 25 - 9 - Mahmudullah (6 sixes);

India - 5 - 25 - 7 - Lokesh Rahul/Rohit Sharma (7 each);

South Africa - 5 - 22 - 6 - Aiden Markram (9 sixes);

Oman - 3 - 15 - 5 - Jatinder Singh ( 5 sixes);

Papua New Guinea - 3 - 13 - 7 - Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga ( 3 sixes each);

Ireland - 3 - 6 - 3 - A. Balbirnie/G. Delany /Paul Stirling (2 each);

Netherlands - 3 - 4 - 3 - Colin Ackerman (2 sixes);

Total - 45 - 405 - 109 - Jos Buttler (13 sixes).