Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Triple Century Of Sixes - A Look At Each Landmark

As many as 97 batters hit 310 sixes so far in the ICC T20 World Cup with England’s Jos Buttler topping the list with 12 maximums in four innings.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham hits the ball for six during their ICC T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Sharjah, UAE on November 5, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-11-06T19:58:07+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 7:58 pm

New Zealand’s lower-order batter James Neesham smashed the 300th six in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The second and final six off Namibia’s left-arm pacer Johannes Jonathan Smit during his unbeaten 35-run knock at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday (November 5) was the 300th six in 71st innings (36th match) in this World Cup.

Papua New Guinea’s left-handed middle-order batter Charles Amini hit Oman’s right-arm fast-medium bowler Mohammad Nadeem for the first six in this tournament in the first match at Al Amerat, October 17 while Oman’s lower-order batter Mohammed Nadeem’s six off left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman during his unbeaten 14-run knock against Bangladesh at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on October 19 was the 50th six in the 12th innings (sixth match) in this World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s top-order batter Charith Asalanka smashed the 100th six in this tournament. The second six off slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nasum Ahmed during his unbeaten 80-run knock against Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 24 was the 100th in 30th innings (15th match) in this mega event.

Australia’s lower-order batter Pat Cummins smashed the 200th six in the T20 World Cup 2021. The second six off left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills during his 12-run knock against England at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 30 was the 200th in 51st innings (26th match) in this World Cup.

As many as 97 batters hit 310 sixes so far (37th match) with England’s Jos Buttler topping the list with 12 maximums in four innings of as many matches. Namibia’s David Wiese is second with 11 sixes in seven innings of as many matches. Sri Lankan Charith Asalanka is third with nine sixes in six innings of as many matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Sri Lanka have hit the most numbers of sixes in the tournament so far. Seven players contributed 31 sixes off the 310 sixes in this tournament.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN T-20 WORLD CUP 2021

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Sri Lanka - 8 - 31 - 7 - Charith Asalanka (9);
Scotland - 7 - 30 - 8 - R. Berrington /M. Leask /G. Munsey (7 each);
Afghanistan - 4 - 29 - 8 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7);
Namibia - 7 - 25 - 8 - David Wiese (11);
Bangladesh - 8 - 25 - 9 - Mahmudullah (6);
England - 4 - 22 - 4 - Jos Buttler (12);
West Indies - 4 - 22 - 6 - Evin Lewis (7);
Pakistan - 4 - 21 - 6 - Mohammed Rizwan/Asif Ali (7 each);
New Zealand - 4 - 21 - 5 - Martin Guptill (8);
India - 4 - 21 - 7 - Rishabh Pant/K.L Rahul/Rohit Sharma ( 2 each);
Oman - 3 - 15 - 5 - Jatinder Singh ( 5);
Papua New Guinea - 3 - 13 - 7 - Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga ( 3 each);
Australia - 4 - 13 - 6 - Aaron Finch (6);
South Africa - 4 - 12 - 5 - Aiden Markram (5);
Ireland - 3 - 6 - 3 - A. Balbirnie/G. Delany /Paul Stirling (2 each);
Netherlands - 3 - 4 - 3 - Colin Ackerman (2);
Total - 37 - 310 - 97 - Jos Buttler (12 sixes)

