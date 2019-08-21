﻿
Subroto Cup: Defending Champs Model Academy Off To Winning Start

Defending Champions Unique Model Academy from Manipur thrashed Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School, West Bengal 4-0

IANS 21 August 2019
This is the 60th edition of Asia's largest youth football tournament.
Courtesy: Twitter (@CupSubroto)
2019-08-21T22:08:25+0530

Defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur, came out victorious with a scoreline of 4-0 against Ashokenagar Boys Secondary School (H.S.), West Bengal, in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday.

S. Annaroy scored a brace in the 37th and 44th minutes to help his team to a winning start. 

In another match of the pool, Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa, beat Air Force School 2-0. The winners scored via Reniel D' Mello (4th) and Sanford (18th).

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) were held to a goalless draw by Greenwood School, Manipur.

In Pool E, a brace by Abhilin Kumar helped KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi, beat Dr YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh, 4-0. In the second encounter of the pool, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, thrashed Tripura Sports School 8-0.

In Pool H, District War Sepngi Christian HSS (DWSC), Meghalaya, drew with Brajbhoomi International School, Gujarat, 2-2.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, UP, had an easy win against The Sanskaar Valley School, MP, as they won by a margin of 6-0.

In Pool F, NCC NER won by a solitary goal against SAI Kolkata. In the second match of the pool, Government Model High School, Chandigarh, defeated MP Sports College, Uttarakhand, 3-1.

In Pool G, Government Orient HSS Edathanathukara, Kerala, played out a 1-1 draw against Betkuchi High School, Assam.

