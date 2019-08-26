Subroto Cup 2019: Northeast Schools Dominate Semi-Finals

﻿
Organised by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, the tournament is being played in Delhi and NCR with Ambedkar Stadium hosting the knock-out games, including the semi-finals and finals

IANS 26 August 2019
This is the 60th edition of Asia's largest youth football tournament.
Schools from Northeast India dominated the quarterfinals of the Subroto Cup international football tournament in Delhi on Monday.

The first quarterfinal saw Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, rout Government Model High School, Chandigarh, 8-1 in a lop-sided encounter.

In the other matches, Estiqlal School from Afghanistan got the better of Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai, 7-0, while in the battle of the northeast, Assam's Betkuchi High School beat Meghalaya's District War Sepngi HS School 5-3 via tie-breaker after both teams were locked 2-2 at the end of the extra time.

In the last quarterfinal, defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur, overcame stiff resistance from Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan before winning 1-0 for a place in the semifinal.

