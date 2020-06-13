Streets In Melbourne Named After Cricketers Like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Kapil Dev

An upcoming house estate in Melbourne's western suburb of Rockbank has named all its streets after cricket legends from around the world such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Melbourne's West is home to a large Indian community. Some of the street names are Tendulkar Drive, Kohli Crescent, Waugh Street (Steve Waugh), Dev Terrace (Kapil Dev) and Kallis Way (Jacques Kallis).

Varun Sharma, a Property Developer in Melbourne, said that the initiative received a huge response, although he is not connected with the project.

Speaking to SBS Hindi, he said, "As soon as we announced street names after cricketers, the inquiries doubled."

"Who would not like to live on Kohli crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December," he further added.

Meanwhile, the City of Melton Mayor Cr Lara Carli has revealed that the positive response received has been great, as these cricket-themed names are already popular in the community.

Melbourne-based Prabal Tripathi, who works in the real estate sector, seemed to be ecstatic. Speaking to SBS Hindi, he said, "I have never missed a cricket match at MCG. Every time I attended a match, I would wonder why can’t we name streets after our cricketers. This news has finally fulfilled my wish."