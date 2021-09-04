Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: SL Eye Series Win

Sri Lanka will be eyeing a series win when they take on South Africa in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday. World Cup Super League points are at stake. Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs and importantly their batters Avishhka Fernando (118), Dhananjaya de Silva (44), and Charith Asalanka (72) helped the hosts reach 300 in 50 overs. South Africa did well with Adien Markram scoring 96 but in the end fell just short of the target. South Africa will also miss their skipper Temba Bavuma who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to broken thumb. Keshav Maharaj will lead the side. Check out live cricket scores and updates of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo here:
2:00 PM IST: Toss likely to be delayed by rain
