Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya Back In Test Squad

Sri Lanka will play against New Zealand in their first Test of the World Test Championship at Colombo from August 14

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Newly constituted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee on Wednesday named a 22-member Test squad for the upcoming home series against visiting New Zealand.

According to an SLC release, Sports Minister Harin Fernando "approved the following 22-member Sri Lanka squad to play the Test Series vs New Zealand. The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad. The 02 Test Match Series will commence on the 14th August 2019 at the Galle Cricket Stadium."

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series which will be part of their ICC Test Championship. The first Test will be played at Galle, starting August 14. They will also play a three-match T20I series after the Test engagements.

Meanwhile, it's also reported that veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the captain of the T20I side while Dimuth Karunratne will continue to lead the ODI side.

Malinga, who retired from the ODIs during the recent series against Bangladesh, has so far played 73 T20Is since 2006. He had bagged 97 wickets at an impressive average of 19.70.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando announced that three members will function as national selectors for a year.

Fernando, who also holds the Telecommunication and Foreign Employment Ministry, named three members for the role of national selectors of Sri Lanka Cricket: Ashantha de Mel - Chairman, Vinothen John and, Chaminda Mendis.

Sri Lanka white-washed Bangladesh by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

