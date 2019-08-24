In a rain-hit Day 2 of the second Test in P Sara Oval, New Zealand's Tim Southee and Trent Boult registered two wickets each, denting Sri Lanka's hopes in P. Sara Oval on August 23. En route to their scalps, the hosts reached 144/6 at lunch, when rain played spoilsport and play couldn't be continued. Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the only shining light for his side, moving from his overnight score of 49 to 65. Southee dismissed Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella. Meanwhile, Boult sent Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera back to the stands. Currently, Dilruwan Perera (5) and Dhananjaya de Silva (32) are on the pitch for Lanka. Going into Day 3, the hosts will be hoping for a batting revival, meanwhile the visitors will be aiming to continue with their fine form. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand here.
Live, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, P Sara Oval: NZ Aim To Overcome SL Resilience, Trail By 243 Runs
New Zealand's Trent Boult and Tim Southee hurt Sri Lanka by registering two wickets each before rain stopped play on Day 2 of the second Test in P. Sara Oval. Can Lankan batsmen turn the tide on Day 3? Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of SL vs NZ Day 3 here
