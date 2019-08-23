Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2, P Sara Oval: Dimuth Karunaratne Crosses 50, SL 115/4

﻿
Having won the first Test of this two-match series in the World Test Championship, Sri Lanka will be aiming to build momentum on the second Test Vs New Zealand in P Sara Oval, Colombo, on August 23. Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews will be hoping to build some momentum.

23 August 2019
2019-08-23T11:41:37+0530

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was en route to a half-century at the end of a rain-hit first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in P Sara Oval (Colombo). It took his side to 85/2 at stumps. He was unbeaten on 49, when bad light stopped play after only 36.3 overs. The match saw a delayed start due to rain, with the Lankans winning the toss and electing to bat first. Lahiru Thirimanne could only register two runs before getting dismissed by William Somerville. Kusal Mendes' arrival bought a sense of seriousness and the hosts reached tea at 71-1. After more rain, Mendis had to leave the field after edging a Colin de Grandhomme delivery behind to BJ Watling after notching 32 runs. Angelo Mathews is yet to get off the mark after facing 14 deliveries, with the umpires calling a halt to the action. 

The match has been delayed by a wet outfield. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, second Test (Day 2) here

(LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS | 2ND TEST DAY 1 REPORT)

