Sri Lanka Vs India, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: IND To Bat First, Changes Galore In Both Sides

After a sensational rearguard win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo on July 20, India look to go for a series sweep. Sri Lanka have lost nine of their last 10 ODIs and the home team has come under scrutiny after failing to force a win that was snatched away by India's bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar. India have never lost a ODI series against the Lankans since 1997 and on Friday, the tourists could test their bench strength ahead of the three-match T20 series starting on July 25. Ever since ICC introduced the World Cup Super League point system, there are no dead rubbers. The Lankans are in dire straits with just 12 points from 11 games and a full 10 points today will boost their chances of a direct qualification in the 2023 Cricket World Cup to be held in India. Follow live cricket scores of Sri Lanka vs India, third ODI here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | Live Streaming | Tokyo Olympics News)

2:51 PM IST: Here are the Indian debutants with their ODI caps:

2:45 PM IST: Teams:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama



India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

2:33 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss, Five debutants for India and one change, while three changes for Sri Lanka. Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis and Akila Dananjaya to play for hosts Lanka.

2:30 PM IST: Record five debutants for India; Time for toss

2:28 PM IST: As per reports from Colombo, India, with series in the bag, has handed debut caps to Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Rahul Chahar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine