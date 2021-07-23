July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SL vs IND: Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson Get Debut Caps- Watch Video Here

SL vs IND: Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson Get Debut Caps- Watch Video Here

Rahul Chahar and Sanju Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India and will be making ODI debuts

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:54 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SL vs IND: Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson Get Debut Caps- Watch Video Here
K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson and Chetan Sakariya after getting their maiden ODI caps ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
SL vs IND: Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson Get Debut Caps- Watch Video Here
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T15:54:14+05:30

India fielded a new-look team with as many as five rookies making their ODI debuts in the third and final ODI against hosts Sri Lanka in Clombo. SL-IND Live Blog | News

India opted to bat first in the final 50-over game of the series in Colombo on Friday.

As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.

Chahar and Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side is pacer Navdeep Saini.

This is the  second instance in history that India has handed debuts to five players in a 50-over match.

India had five debutants in an ODI match against Australia way back in December 1980. Spinner Dilip Doshi, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil and Tirumalai Srinivasan made their debuts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis are three changes in the Lankan side.

India have already sealed the three-game series 2-0. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts in the first ODI of this series. (with inputs from Agencies)

TEAMS: India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics, Special Series: Blast From Past - Fun Facts From 2000, 2004 And 2008 Games

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Chahar Sanju Samson Nitish Rana Krishnappa Gowtham Chetan Sakariya Colombo India national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos