﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Rattle Hosts In Rain-Hit Colombo Test

Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Rattle Hosts In Rain-Hit Colombo Test

New Zealand's Trent Boult and Tim Southee dented Sri Lanka by picking up two wickets each before rain played spoilsport on Day 2 of the second Test in Colombo.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Rattle Hosts In Rain-Hit Colombo Test
Trent Boult, centre, became the third New Zealander to bag 250 Test wickets.
Twitter
Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Rattle Hosts In Rain-Hit Colombo Test
outlookindia.com
2019-08-23T16:27:00+0530

Trent Boult and Tim Southee led New Zealand's charge against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Friday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

The pacemen claimed two wickets each as Sri Lanka reached 144 for six at lunch when rain came down and no further play was possible. (CRICKET NEWS

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne moved from his overnight 49 to score 65 and provided the only bit of resistance in the morning session, which saw 29.3 overs bowled.

Boult took two early wickets in one over after Sri Lanka resumed the day at 85 for two.

Dhanajaya de Silva on 32 and Dilruwan Perera on five were at the crease.

Southee, like Boult, also delivered a double-wicket maiden as the duo put on a superb display of seam bowling under overcast conditions.

Boult got overnight batsman Angelo Mathews caught behind for two to reach a landmark of 250 Test wickets -- only the third Kiwi bowler to achieve the feat.

He trapped Kusal Perera lbw for nought after just three balls as Sri Lanka slipped to 93-4 and would have been in further trouble had Boult held on to a simple catch from de Silva off his own bowling a few overs later.

Karunaratne also got a lifeline on 61 when Kane Williamson could not grab a tough chance at short mid-wicket off Ajaz Patel.

But the left-hander, who completed his 23rd Test fifty after resuming the day on 49, soon fell, caught behind off Southee for 65.

Southee struck again in the same over to send Niroshan Dickwella trudging back to the pavilion for nought.

Perera then played out the rest of the session with de Silva.

Medium-pace bowler Colin de Grandhomme and spinner William Somerville took a wicket each on the opening day after Sri Lanka elected to bat first.

Weather permitting, extended playing time is planned for the third day after two days of continuous rain interruptions in the Sri Lankan capital.

(AFP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tim Southee Trent Boult Dimuth Karunaratne Colombo New Zealand national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Cricket Sports
Next Story : Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters