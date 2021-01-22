January 22, 2021
Corona
SL Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Live, Day 1, Galle: Sri Lanka Bat First

James Anderson has replaced Stuart Broad as England eye a fourth successive series victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Catch the latest score and updates of the Sri Lanka vs England second Test Day 1 here.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
England posted an easy win over hosts Sri Lanka in the first Test match.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
2021-01-22T10:03:07+05:30

A seven-wicket win in the first Test match in Galle gave England a 1-0 lead. England skipper Joe Root led from the front with a double-century. (More Cricket News)

Jonny Bairstow and debutant Dan Lawrence both contributed with valuable runs as England dominated the match.
For hosts Sri Lanka, it looks like another uphill battle and they will be once again without their Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne who is still recovering from a fractured thumb.
Lanka have dropped Kusal Mendis, while pacers Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Pradeep along with wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka  have been allowed to depart the bio-secure bubble. Ahead of the Test match Sri Lankan cricket found itself in the middle of an ugly controversy after multiple reports in the local media hinted at a player being found with a female official in a hotel room.  Despite showing some defiance with both bat and ball in the opening Test, Sri Lanka have now lost three in a row. They have not suffered a longer losing run since a four-game span between December 2015 and May 2016. Catch the live scores and live updates of the 2nd Test match Day One  here.

Live Scorecard | Cricket News | Live Streaming

9:46 AM IST: Sri Lanka win the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando;

England: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, , Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, James Anderson

